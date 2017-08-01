Catio Spaces, Unique Custom Cat Enclosures That Employ Harmonizing Principles of Feng Shui

Catio Spaces in the Seattle, Washington area, is a design service that creates unique, architecturally friendly, DIY and custom cat enclosures that keep kitty safe and employ the harmonizing principles of feng shui, making them visually appealing to both feline and human. The company was started by Cynthia Chomos, a designer who originally sought to create a safe, comfortable space for her own cat.

Welcome to Catio Spaces! Every cat wants to be outdoors and when I adopted my 3-month old tabby, Serena, I wanted her to be safe and happy. As a Feng Shui Consultant and Designer, I put my skills to work for my 4-legged friend and created a Catio (an enclosed outdoor space) called the “Garden Sanctuary” where we spend time together enjoying my backyard garden. With an outdoor litter box (hidden from view) it guarantees she gets fresh air and exercise each day…and no litter odor in my house! A win/win for both of us!

via Neatorama