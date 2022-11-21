Catapult Launches Base Jumper Like a Human Cannonball

Base jumper David Laffargue took flight as a human canon ball out above the valley of Kjerag Mountain in Rogaland, Norway, after being launched from a catapult created by Dutch stuntman JP de Kam. According to de Kam, this clever launching machine was two years in the making and had its debut at the Heliboogie event in June 2022.

The dream has come true! Wingsuiting out of the human Canon in Kjerag during the heliboogie. Koen and I started building it 2 years ago and now it has become reality!

Thanks Char Rohrer!