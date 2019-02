An observant, stray calico cat who fit perfectly into a curved ticket gate at a station in Tel Aviv, Israel, watched intently as commuters attempted to scan their train passes to get through. Surprisingly, not many people paid attention to the cat nor did they eve notice that she was there. Creative director Dan Kashani, who filmed the ticket cat, was quite pragmatic about the footage.

(translated) It’s a cat and so I expect this video to be viral.

via Storyful