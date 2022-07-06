Tuxedo Cat Cleverly Escapes Shed by Turning the Doorknob With Both Paws to Open the Door

A rather astute tuxedo cat who was temporarily closed up in the shed during pizza night made a very clever escape by simply turning the doorknob using both his paws. His bewildered human didn’t know how the cat kept escaping so they filmed the feline in action.

The human further explained that their beloved cat loves to steal pizza from them when they eat outside.

….he’s in the shed because we were eating on the patio. Last time we ate on the patio he quickly hopped up and walked away with a slice of my pizza in his mouth.