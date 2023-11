Cat Takes Adopted Ducklings for a Walk Along the River

A beautiful long-haired cat confidently lead her adopted brood of ducklings along a rocky path to a river so that they all could relax by the water. While the ducklings walked separately, they were sure to keep close to their feline mother.

Kitten is a great duck mother and takes her ducklings on wild trips!

The cat and the ducklings have been very close for a long time.

