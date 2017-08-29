A Sneaky Cat Erroneously Believes He Can Slow Walk Onto His Human’s Lap Without Him Noticing

Bowser thinks if he moves reeeeaaaaalllll slow I won't notice him getting in my lap. ??? pic.twitter.com/CbYDsNFLti — Corey Motley (@coreymotley) August 22, 2017

A beautiful Maine Coon cat named Bowser thought he could surreptitiously sneak onto his human Corey Motley‘s lap by moving very, very slowly. Unfortunately for Bowser, Motley was onto the furry kitty’s plan all along.

Actually, Bowser gets all the snuggles he wants as well as rule of the roost.

Why not post some more shots of Bowser getting his cuddles on with me, eh? The internet demands it. pic.twitter.com/IS6wkU21gW — Corey Motley (@coreymotley) August 23, 2017