Elder Tabby Cat Sets Guinness Record for Loudest Purr

A beautiful elder tabby cat named Bella, who lives in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England, set the Guinness World Record for loudest purr by a domestic cat (living) when an independent sound specialist confirmed her purr to be at a record-breaking 54.59 decibels.

To put this into context, that’s similar to the sound of a kettle boiling and not too far off the sound of your washing machine.

According to Bella’s human Nicole, Bella is a very happy cat.

She purrs all day long! If there’s food around, or cuddles, she always purrs. …Also when watching TV – she likes to be loud with television. My late husband used to always moan about the sound of her purr blocking the sound of the TV in the evening