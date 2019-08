British novelty company Bubblegum Stuff has created the Cat Selfie, a clever cat-shaped smartphone attachment that features a strategically placed bell to keep a restless feline’s roaming attention still enough for a perfect selfie together.

Taking the purr-fect #CatSelfie made easy. Your kitty companion will be purring ā€˜nā€™ posing at one sight of the hanging bell ā€“ and the rest is Instagram history.

via The Green Head