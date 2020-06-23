An Affectionate Orange Cat Rubs His Furry Head Against the Scales of an Incredibly Amiable Iguana

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An incredibly amiable male iguana named Igu Senpai, who lives with three dogs, a cat, a milk snake, several tortoises, a few birds and a busy human, sat incredibly still while the resident tabby cat affectionately rubbed a furry orange noggin against his solid scaly head.

As it turns out, the feline and reptile are actually very good friends who often like to cuddle together.

Igu Senpai is also quite comfortable with the other animals in his home including a sweet blue parakeet.

via David Calkins