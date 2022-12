Cat Plays ‘Seven Nation Army’ With a Rubber Band

Musician French Fuse remixed footage of a little cat lazily plucking a rubber band around a sheaf of paper into the bass line of the White Stripes song “Seven Nation Army” with footage of another cat keeping the beat with a litter box door.

Video editors Totm and hardyhrz added further footage of a pair of gray-striped kittens dramatically acting out the lyrics of the song.