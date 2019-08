An orange tabby cat named Spaghetti quite adorably rolls over and stretches whenever his hairstyling human Jeremy Rand utters his name in an affectionate way. It doesn’t matter what he’s doing or where he is, Spaghetti will always stop, drop and roll when his name is called.

Spaghetti has a cool trick he’s been practicing, he wants to share it with you.

Spaghetti also likes to talk in his sleep.

via Caters