Fearless Cat Rides on Her Human’s Back While They’re Skateboarding Together

A fearless cat named Callie who was found as a kitten by her human Sam Wallace loves to sit on their back while skateboarding at a local park. Regardless of what moves Wallace makes on his skateboard, Callie is happy just to hang on. This also goes for biking and surfing.

I was like well she sits on my shoulder she could probably ride with me and that’s pretty much how it started was a unique situation cuz I was Callie’s mom. She never had a mom she was 2 weeks old when I found her. …Callie, she really enjoyed it and if she wants to get down she’ll just get down. I always try to keep in mind how she’s feeling.

Wallace has made a custom board and shoulder saddle for Callie for her to go everywhere they go.

I just take her everywhere. Okay, I found Callie around 3 and 1/2 years ago on a bus freeway in California. We’ve done a lot o traveling a lot of different place. She’s been in the snow she’s been in the desert.

Wallace also has another two cats who don’t necessarily love skateboarding, but are happy to travel with Wallace and Callie.