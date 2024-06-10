Former Barn Cat Loves Horseback Riding With His Adopted Human

A former barn cat named Keith adorably made himself an integral part of his human Angela Rose‘s life when he started following her around wherever she went.

This little barn cat just randomly just started follow me around everywhere he would not leave my side.

Angela Rose, who loves caring for and riding horses, found that Keith enjoyed it nearly as much as she did. Whenever Angela Rose went riding, Keith joined her to watch. One day she put him on the horse with her and he loved it

whenever I would go into the arena to ride, he just like alway had to be there. He just would usually like sit in the middle, sit off to the side and he would just like watch me ride…I put him on and…he just was sitting there purring the entire time bouncing.

Angela Rose said that she tried to leave Keith on the horse farm rather than take him back to her apartment. It turned out that the both of them missed each other terribly.

I didn’t take him with me because it just would make me so sad to see him as an apartment cat in L.A. I think he would hate it, he’s a barn cat he’s got like 400 acres and he’s living his best life and it was like the biggest regret ever I was so sad and I missed him so much my friend was like no you need to take this cat with you like he’s so sad he misses you so much.