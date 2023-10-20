White Cat Comes to the Rescue of a Little Bullied Puppy

CCTV inside a factory caught the amazing sight of a white cat leaping across the room to rescue a little black puppy who was being bullied by an aggressive Welsh Corgi.

The corgi confronted the puppy and before long the pup was squealing in his jaws. The canines separated with a bit of human intervention, but before the Corgi could go back to a neutral corner, a white cat came flying from above like a furry avalanche to let the Corgi know, under no uncertain terms, that the puppy should be left alone – for good.

via Dapper Don