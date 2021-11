A Beautiful Black Cat Plays the Role of T. Rex in a Feline Version of the Famous ‘Jurassic Park’ Car Scene

The very dramatic OwlKitty put her acting chops to use in her biggest role yet, playing the T. Rex in a feline version of the famous car scene from Jurassic Park. The beautiful black cat lumbered around the street, knocking over tour vans as she pleased. When she peeked into one such vehicle, the occupants scrambled trying to find something to satisfy the hungry creature.

A Parody of Jurassic Park (1993) starring OwlKitty

Here’s the original scene.