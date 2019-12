Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

After running away from the robot vacuum cleaner, an adorably vocal orange tabby named Gambino Bambino peeked out from around the corner. He then uttered a meow that sounded very much like he was saying “Well, Hi” in a thick southern drawl.

Gambino. My southern gentleman.

As it turns out, Gambino has a lot to say.