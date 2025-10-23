Rescued Cat Loves Taking Long Hot Showers

A rescued calico cat named Pym loves taking long hot showers whenever she likes. According to her human Katie, Pym will always sprint to the bathroom when she hears the water running.

Anytime the shower starts, she comes running from the other room. It doesn’t matter where she is or if she’s sound asleep. She knows it’s about to happen. She comes running as fast as she can. She is definitely obsessed. She can’t get enough.

Katie said that Pym was found outdoors by a farmer and thinks that may explain why she likes the feel of falling water.

Something else I’ve thought of too, is just that she was found outside and maybe she’s just used to rain or used to water. Like it might not be taboo for her.

Pym also loves the post-shower routine with Katie.

The biggest part of her routine, she loves to be towel dried, so we definitely always dry her with a towel. She has a robe and she loves to be put in the robe. She loves to be like scrubbed with the towel and then just held. We are very, very bonded.