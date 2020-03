A rather trusting tabby cat named Soos licked the index finger of his beloved human Daniel Lerma and then allowed Lerma to groom his fuzzy face while he snuggled safely in the crook of Lerma’s arm. This loving gesture has become a regular ritual that occurs whenever man and feline spend time together.

