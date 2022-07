Tolerant Cat Lets Human Use Tail as a Prop Stick Shift

A tolerant tuxedo cat named Skunk quite graciously allowed his human to use his tail as a prop stick shift while practicing for sports announcing voiceover work.

My cat skunk and I. A week or so ago at home. I was using Skunk’s Tail and was doing voice acting. The end result was a very patient and well-behaved cat nearly losing it.