Pianist Provides Lively Accompaniment to the Lawyer Who Showed Up As a Cat to a Legal Hearing on Zoom

During a livestreamed virtual legal proceeding in the 394th District Court of Texas, attorney Rod Ponton accidentally showed up as a cat. It appears that the Zoom filter feature was left on during a prior session and Ponton was unsure as to how to remove it. Musician Brandon Ethridge was so amused by the scene that he added a lively piano soundtrack to the original footage, making it that much more humorous.

This is the original audio of an actual court hearing with piano accompaniment.

As it turns out, Ponton not only took the scenario in stride but even got a some commercial work from it.

via Born in Space