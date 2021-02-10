An Attorney Shows Up With a Kitten Zoom Filter Accidentally Enabled During Virtual Legal Proceeding

During a livestreamed virtual legal proceeding in the 394th District Court of Texas, presiding Judge Roy Ferguson along with attorneys Jerry L. Phillips and H. Gibbs Bauer were completely taken by surprise when a forlorn, sad-eyed kitten showed up to the video chat. As it turns out, it was attorney Rod Ponton who joined the feed with a kitten Zoom filter in place. Ponton, who did not know how to turn the filter off, stated that he was absolutely prepared to go forward and that he was not a cat.

I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here, she’s trying too, but uh I’m prepared to go forward with it…I’m here live…I’m not a cat.

Judge Ferguson praised the professionalism of all involved in this situation, which was a welcome humorous relief to all.