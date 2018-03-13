A Confident Cat Lands Perfectly in the Bed Held In His Mouth During a Leap Down From a High Cabinet

An eagle-eyed orange tabby who was hanging out atop the high cabinets of a veterinarian’s office, decided he wanted to be on lower ground. With his comfy bed safely in his mouth, the confident cat leaped down onto a file cabinet and landed perfectly in the center of his bed. According to the Daily Mail, it’s unclear as the when or where this video was taken.
After sticking the landing, the tabby composed itself before finding a comfortable spot to place its bed and grabbing a well-deserved rest. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.
via Geekologie