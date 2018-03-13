A Confident Cat Lands Perfectly in the Bed Held In His Mouth During a Leap Down From a High Cabinet

After sticking the landing, the tabby composed itself before finding a comfortable spot to place its bed and grabbing a well-deserved rest. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

An eagle-eyed orange tabby who was hanging out atop the high cabinets of a veterinarian’s office, decided he wanted to be on lower ground. With his comfy bed safely in his mouth, the confident cat leaped down onto a file cabinet and landed perfectly in the center of his bed. According to the Daily Mail , it’s unclear as the when or where this video was taken.

