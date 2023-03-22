Neighbor’s Cat Joins Local Dog Duo on Their Daily Walk

A gray and white cat named Oliver, who lives in the same neighborhood as the dog duo of Emmy and Gunny, joins them on their daily walk almost every day and sometimes even follows them into their house. Their human said Oliver joined them one day and continued doing so regularly afterward.

He’ll just pop out of a shrub I just never know where he comes from but he always finds us. When he joins us for the walk oftentimes goes out in front like he’s the leader.

Gunny and Oliver have a particularly close relationship.

Oliver and gunny particularly love each other as soon as we start our walk they look for each other… when they greet Oliver make sure to touch Gunny with his tail some people call those cat hugs.