An Island in Turkey Where Cats Outnumber Humans

The CATS AND KITTENS channel captured candid footage of the stray cats who live on Heybeliada, an island just off the coast of Istanbul (a city is also known for its high feline population) where the cats outnumber the humans on the island. These generous people not only document the cats but also feed them.

We live in Istanbul, Turkey, and unfortunately there are many hungry stray cats and kittens on the street, meowing for food. They need food, attention and some love. We aim to make those cute cats and kittens life better. Every day

It’s interesting to note that these cats are not afraid of humans like other feral cats, rather they gather around for food and even seek out attention sometimes.