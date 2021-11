Cat Interacts With a 3D Vortex Optical Illusion Rug

The absolutely adorable big-eyed, short-legged Scottish Shorthair cat named Hosico (previously) who lives in Russia, very calmly approached a 3D vortex optical illusion rug and lazed upon it without hesitation. At one point, Hosico even perched his little paws at what appeared to be the edge, perhaps pondering what appeared to be the sinkhole below. All of which begs the question, can cats see optical illusions?

Hosico Cat vs Indoor Sinkhole

via b3ta