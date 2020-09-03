fbpx

A Clever 3D Checkered Rug That Creates the Optical Illusion of a Gaping Vortex in the Middle of the Floor



3D Checkered Optical Illusion Rug Sofa

The 3D Vortex Rug is a cleverly designed black and white checkered floor covering that creates the optical illusion of a gaping hole in the middle of the floor. While this rug looks like it will suck in any and everything put on top, it is safe to use and even has a non-stick bottom so that the vortex will stay in place.

This carpet uses illusion and black and white checkered design, making you feel like you are in a black hole. This will be the most eye-catching design decoration in your home!

3D Checkered BW Optical Illusion Rug

3D Checkered Optical Illusion Rug Black an White

3D Checkered Optical Illusion Rug Living Room

3D Checkered Optical Illusion Rug Plant

3D Checkered Optical Illusion Rug

via The Green Head


