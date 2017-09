A rather distinguished little cat named Pecan who was comfortably dressed in a pair of striped pajamas repeatedly rang a bell for his breakfast to be fed to him, one morsel at a time.

Pecan in his PJs.. in bed… ringing the bell for some breakfast! …breakfast in bed! life doesn’t get much better than this!

While Pecan cut a rather dashing figure in his pajamas, he later went a bit more casual with a hoodie, but he did, however, keep the stripes.