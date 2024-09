An Adorable Underneath View of A Fluffy White Cat and Hamster Eating a Gourmet Meal on a Glass Table

Catzclaws shared the adorable underneath view of a fluffy white cat and a fluffy white hamster thoroughly enjoying a gourmet meal of shrimp, dried fish, nuts and other yummy morsels while sitting on a glass table. The two animals ate in harmony with one another without a single fight breaking out among them.

via Boing Boing