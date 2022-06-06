Friendly Cat Gives Encouraging High Fives to Crossfit Gym Members as They Run Past

A super friendly cat gave encouraging high-fives to Crossfit gym members in Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia (Northern China) as they ran past. According to the owner of the gym, the fit feline is a stray who enjoys motivating people.

The cute and funny clip, shot in Hohhot City in Inner Mongolia on November 27, shows the feline raising up its front leg to give the gym-goers running past high fives one-by-one. According to the owner, the adopted stray almost always accompanies people heading into the gym.

via Don’t Show Your Cat