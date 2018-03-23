Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Clever Cost Saving Hacks That Provide Creative Alternatives to Expensive Cat and Dog Supplies

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

The very creative and helpful Household Hacker put together a list of handy cost-saving ideas that provide creative alternative and can help humans save money while providing a safe, healthy and interactive home for a cat and/or dog. Suggestions such as homemade games and healthy food additions were amongst the shared subjects between the feline and canine list.

We’ve put together 7 awesome cat hacks to help you save money, and we gotta feline that your cat will love ’em too!

A HUGE thanks to my canine-companion, Watson. (If you are wondering, he is 70% Yorkie and 30% Silkie Terrier).

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP