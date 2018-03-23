Clever Cost Saving Hacks That Provide Creative Alternatives to Expensive Cat and Dog Supplies

The very creative and helpful Household Hacker put together a list of handy cost-saving ideas that provide creative alternative and can help humans save money while providing a safe, healthy and interactive home for a cat and/or dog. Suggestions such as homemade games and healthy food additions were amongst the shared subjects between the feline and canine list.

We’ve put together 7 awesome cat hacks to help you save money, and we gotta feline that your cat will love ’em too!