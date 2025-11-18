An Amusing AI Animation That Reveals the Strategic Feline Precision Behind the Cat Distribution System

Cat Lovers Forum created a really amusing AI animation that shows the strategic precision involved in perfectly matching adorable kittens with compassionate humans in order to to keep the cat distribution system running smoothly.

As the man walks, a kitten emerges from the grass, runs toward him, and without hesitation climbs onto his leg. This is not a coincidence. This is the final step in a sophisticated operation orchestrated by the cat distribution system.

How a Cat Works

via b3ta