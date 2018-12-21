Laughing Squid

A Scroogelike Calico Cat Deliberately Knocks a Family of Handmade Christmas Figurines Off the Mantle

A miserly calico cat named Taiga who lives with her human Christell in Sweden, has taken to expressing her displeasure with the upcoming holiday by repeatedly knocking off the mantle a family of warmly dressed Christmas figurines. Sometimes Taiga will carefully bad them down one at a time, at other times she’ll mow them down with her whole body. Christell told the Daily Mail that this happens quite often.

[She] has made it her daily routine to push off these handmade Christmas dolls from the shelf

via Daily Mail




