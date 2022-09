Long Haired Cat With Big Eyes Seamlessly Dances to Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’

The human belonging to a big-eyed, long-haired Scottish fold named Seamus T Cat compiled some very amusing footage of his feline and then set it to the iconic Michael Jackson song “Smooth Criminal”. Throughout the entire video, Seamus’ moves and attitude perfectly matched the song, especially the “Moonwalk”.

How bout dat moonwalk y’all?

Seamus also “covered” the Faith No More song “Epic”.