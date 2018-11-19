A Fiercely Protective Cat Chases a Wannabe Racoon Invader Away Through the Pet Door

A determined raccoon who was all set to invade a private home for all sorts of goodies through the pet door, was taken completely off-guard when a rather territorial cat came rushing through instead. The fearless feline was not at all intimidated by size of the procyonid invader, but instead the giant raccoon was plenty intimidated by the protective cat.
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard