Everyday Items and Practices That Were Once Illegal

Animator Chill Dude Explains looked at the number of everyday items and practices that were once deemed illegal for historical, political, religious, or discriminatory reasons.

Things That Were Illegal But Became Things We Can’t Live Without

These very things that we now take for granted included buying yellow margarine, driving cars, wearing trousers (for women), eating potatoes, public consumption of coffee, unregulated printing, blood transfusion, and charging interest.

Commonplace Things Once Illegal
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts