Everyday Items and Practices That Were Once Illegal

Animator Chill Dude Explains looked at the number of everyday items and practices that were once deemed illegal for historical, political, religious, or discriminatory reasons.

Things That Were Illegal But Became Things We Can’t Live Without

These very things that we now take for granted included buying yellow margarine, driving cars, wearing trousers (for women), eating potatoes, public consumption of coffee, unregulated printing, blood transfusion, and charging interest.