Camera-Wearing Cat Tries to Charm His Feline Crush by Bringing Her Gifts of Trash

A really sweet tabby named Gonzo loves bringing gifts of trash to his filmmaker humans, Derek and Maria Boonstra, who put an Insta360 camera on Gonzo’s collar to see where he goes when he’s outdoors. It turns out that Gonzo was trying to charm a female cat named Simone with his unique, heartfelt gifts. Sadly, Simone, who came up from the streets, did not feel the same way about Gonzo.

We think he wanted to groom her as a way of connecting and she would never have it. One of his first interactions with her that we caught on camera was him trying to bring her a trash gift. He goes under the house, grabs this plastic bag and he comes out and she’s not there anymore and he’s meowing after her. It’s kind of heartbreaking.

Boonstra started documenting Gonzo’s activities in 2019 and even shared how to building the same collar for other cats..

Gonzo is the original cat collar cam documentarian. We started in 2019, initially just wanting to find out if he was getting into anything dangerous outside. But then his footage was so fascinating, we started posting it.

Gonzo’s Unrequited Relationship With Simone