Cat Lovers Meow Through Popular Songs During the ‘Cat-Aoke’ Session at a Cat Convention

Nathan the Cat Lady captured footage of attendees at the CFA International Cat Show and Expo participating in “Cat-Aoke”, an amusing Karaoke event where the lyrics of every song were replaced by “meow” in various musical forms while two men in bathrobes boogied along side them.

via Boing Boing