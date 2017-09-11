Laughing Squid

Agility Robotics’ Incredible Two-Legged Cassie Robots Take a Walking Tour of Their Office

The Agility Robotics lab in Albany, Oregon posted a video featuring two of their incredible two-legged agility robots (Cassie) taking a walking tour of their office space.

Agility Robotics' Two-Legged Cassie Robots Take a Walking Tour of Their Albany, Oregon Office


