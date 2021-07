Cassie, the ostrich-legged bipedal robot by Agility Robotics that previously showed off some slick dancing skills with a robotic dog, remarkably ran in a 5K race in less than an hour on a single battery charge.

The OSU Dynamic Robotics Laboratory’s research team, led by Agility Robotics’ Jonathan Hurst, combined expertise from biomechanics and robot controls with new machine learning tools to accomplish something new: train a bipedal robot to run a full 5K on a single battery charge!