Casey Neistat Gives Fellow Vlogger Marques Brownlee a Guided Tour of His Organized Studio

In the first episode of his new series about workspaces, vlogger Marques Brownlee visited the famous New York City studio of fellow vlogger Casey Neistat and was given a guided grand tour of the place. As he was looking around, Brownlee marveled at how well every inch of the space was used for a specific purpose, the idea of “build over buy” and how well everything was labeled.

We’ve seen pretty much every conceivable angle of his studio and it can look like a mess. Like chaos actually. There’s a lot of surface area covered, there’s stuff everywhere. It doesn’t fit the traditional visual of a neat or organized space, but it is. It really is. It’s one of the most neat and organized spaces, even surprisingly so.

Neistat also offered up a behind-the-scenes look into the filming of Brownlee’s episode, amongst other daily items in a new post.

pretty tight production squad today pic.twitter.com/de7PxyeKHJ — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) March 23, 2017

dreams do come true, i finally made it into an @MKBHD video!!!! https://t.co/v16LYPHfub — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) March 25, 2017