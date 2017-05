In a very clever aux ad on Saturday Night Live, a very patient man gave his rather snobbish date a diamond encrusted Fidget Spinner by Cartier to keep her occupied while he had a good time at a party. Although this seems extravagant, it is not beyond the realm of impossible. Perhaps SNL gave the jewelry giant their next billion dollar idea.

You’d give her the sun, the moon, the stars, but for now, give her something to distract her: the diamond encrusted Fidget Spinner.