French street artist Arthur-Louis Ignoré, who goes by the more familiar Ali, lives in Rennes but travels to various cities around Europe, Scandinavia, the United States and Canada, to paint gorgeous designs onto the roads, sidewalks, passageways and plazas, making each surface look like it’s covered with a beautifully ornate carpet or rug.

via Colossal