Caroll O’Connor Sings the Lyrics to the Closing Theme ‘Remembering You’ From ‘All in the Family’

The great Carroll O’Connor, best known for his role as Archie Bunker from the 1970s Norman Lear series All in the Family, took to the stage of the Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour in 1971 to sing the lesser-known lyrics from the show’s closing theme “Remembering You”. Before his performance, O’Connor shared that when he first heard the instrumental vision of the song, he was inspired to write the lyrics.

I think by now that you’ve all heard the opening theme for “All in the Family” but I don’t know if you’ve taken much notice of the very nice closing theme. …I asked my friend Roger Kellaway who composed the music if I could have permission to write the lyrics to it. He said fine and I wrote the lyrics to it.

Here are the lyrics to the song.

Got a feelin’ it’s all over now – All over now, we’re through. And tomorrow I’ll be lonesome, Remembering You. Got a feelin’ the sun will be gone – The day will be long and blue. And tomorrow I’ll be cryin’, Remembering You. There’s a faraway look in your eye when you try to pretend to me, That everything is the same as it used to be. I see it’s all over now – All over now, we’re through. And tomorrow I’ll be startin’ Remembering You.

Here’s the original instrumental from the show.

And here’s the very first version of “Those Were the Days” from the show’s pilot.

via Miss Cellania