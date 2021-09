A Marvelous Marble Run Made Out of Cardboard

DanCreator of Cardboard Crafts built an absolutely marvelous giant marble run that’s completely made out of cardboard. This intricate machine took the artist about two months to build, but it appears sturdy and seems to run like a dream.

How to make Device to transfer marbles from a bag to a box. Production period: Approximately 2 months

