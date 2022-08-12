A Studio Jam Session Series Where Talented Musicians Play Instruments Made Out of Cardboard

Cardboard Sessions is a group of studio jams where talented musicians come together to play instruments made out of cardboard. This idea was conceived by the ever-creative company Signal Snowboards, the folks who partnered with Fender to build a cardboard Stratocaster, along with Ernest Packaging.

Welcome to Cardboard Sessions. A jam format music series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos. A creative exploration for the love of music and the chance to hear something original. No rehearsals, no plan. The moment when a creative spark hits and you dig deep to explore the realm.