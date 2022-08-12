A Studio Jam Session Series Where Talented Musicians Play Instruments Made Out of Cardboard

Cardboard Sessions is a group of studio jams where talented musicians come together to play instruments made out of cardboard. This idea was conceived by the ever-creative company Signal Snowboards, the folks who partnered with Fender to build a cardboard Stratocaster, along with Ernest Packaging.
Welcome to Cardboard Sessions. A jam format music series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos. A creative exploration for the love of music and the chance to hear something original. No rehearsals, no plan. The moment when a creative spark hits and you dig deep to explore the realm.
The series features such musicians as Jon Theodore of Queens of the Stone Age and Isaiah Mitchell of Black Crowes in Los Angeles, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction and Derek Day in Los Angeles, Reignwolf and Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine, O Barthoulameu in Los Angeles, Dale Crover of The Melvins and Sarah Linton in Encinitas, Shannon Powell and James Andrews and the Crescent City All-Stars in New Orleans.
