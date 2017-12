Meowy Catmas! … We can no longer have a Christmas tree (Marmalade destroys them) so we have to get creative :)

Due to a serious predilection for the destruction of Christmas trees by one of their cats, Chris and Jess , the humans belonging to Cole and Marmalade , decided to forego the challenge this year and instead found a fun and simple alternative. Using inexpensive feline-safe materials, the couple created a giant cardboard gingerbread house complete with (faux) snow, frosting and candy canes.

