Wonderfully Modular, Interchangeable Cardboard Cat Dwellings Designed by Taiwanese Architects

Being architects, we decided to design ourselves a cat house that would become the first product coming out of A Cat Thing. Our cat house is modular, simple, pretty and safe. …There are four different modules: room, living room, balcony and ramp. Their modular nature makes them easy to assemble. You can create the most suitable structure according to your available space and your cat’s personality.

