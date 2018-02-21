Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Wonderfully Modular, Interchangeable Cardboard Cat Dwellings Designed by Taiwanese Architects

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

When one of their two beautiful cats, Chacha and Lilly had a bit of difficulty adjusting to her new home in Taipei, Taiwan, designerSzuti Tsai and her partner tried to find a way to make the cat comfortable in a manner that worked with their own aesthetic. After trying a number of different cardboard products, the pair gave up and instead employed their respective architectural backgrounds to create A Cat Thing, a collection of wonderfully interchangeable and connectable cardboard cat dwellings that encourage a cat’s curiosity with a sleek modular design.

Being architects, we decided to design ourselves a cat house that would become the first product coming out of A Cat Thing. Our cat house is modular, simple, pretty and safe. …There are four different modules: room, living room, balcony and ramp. Their modular nature makes them easy to assemble. You can create the most suitable structure according to your available space and your cat’s personality.

A Cat Thing

Multi Cat Thing

Beginners Package

A Cat Thing Modular

A Cat Thing

A Cat Thing 2 Cats

photos via A Cat Thing Product Page

via designboom

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP