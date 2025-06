Hyundai Parking Robots Gracefully Park Cars in a Parking Lot Like Dancers in a Ballet

Hyundai Motor Group shared an amusing video showing their car parking robots gracefully parking cars in the parking lot of their “smart” office building in Seoul, making it appear as if they were dancing in a ballet. These tiny robots are actually very powerful, as they park vehicles weighing up to 2.2 tons.

Ballet for your valet

Hyundai Parking Robots

via The Awesomer