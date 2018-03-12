Creative Man Shows How He Converted the Open Door Chime on His Volvo to Play ‘Africa’ by Toto

Chris Ng of Austin, Texas demonstrated how he converted the somewhat annoying standard “open door” chime of his 1986 245 M46 Volvo to that of the custom melodic chime of the classic Toto song “Africa“. Ng is planning on making these converters available though an upcoming Kickstarter campaign.

I’ll be making a small run of door chimes, and you can pre-order one off Kickstarter on Monday. Thanks for all the interest, I’m just happy you all enjoy my random humor …I now have the only Volvo 240 in the world that plays Toto’s Africa as the open door chime.

Here’s the original video from 1982 for the much covered song.

