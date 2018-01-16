The Star Wars Cantina Band Song Played on a Rubik’s Cube While It’s Being Solved

TheCubician performed a unique cover of John Williams‘ classic “Cantina Band” song from Star Wars: A New Hope on a Rubik’s Cube while it was being solved. TheCubician was inspired by the Cantina Band song cover that Dani Ochoa performed by writing a formula on a piece of paper with a pencil.
